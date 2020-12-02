Family seeking answers in 2009 hit-and-run cold case

Investigators say when she attempted to cross the 1300 block of Church Street, a car slammed into her.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The extensive search for the hit-and-run driver that took the life of Gladys Wheat, 85, continues more than a decade after her murder.

“I saw blankets in the road covering the body and I talked to the family and they said that she was taking some weeds across the road to put on the bank and she a car went flying past,” said a witness and neighbor, Bob Seen.

It happened on May 11, 2009 in Springfield Township, York County.

Investigators say when she attempted to cross the 1300 block of Church Street, a car slammed into her.

The driver of the vehicle didn’t stop to help.

Gladys Wheat died at the scene. According to the York County Coroner, she died upon impact and suffered blunt force trauma.

Police say the car that hit her is described as a small four door sedan, black or dark green in color, and possibly an early 2000’s model.

In a statement, Gladys Wheat’s family wrote:

“We would just like to know why in the days after the accident happened and after all these years, someone couldn't come forward. Someone knows something, someone knows. Hopefully someone will come forward with a tip of some kind, but they have to live with it if not,” said David Wisnom, Gladys Wheat’s grandson.

Witnesses also say the car may have had dark window tinting on the drivers side -- with damage to the front bumper and hood.