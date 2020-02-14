Family pleads for justice for their dad who was struck by a car & left on the street

The family of the man who was stuck on a York city street and left to lie in the road by the driver who hit him is talking to FOX43 they plead for justice.
Nearby surveillance cameras captured at a church recorded the moment of impact. York City Police also released this photo of the vehicle involved.
The accident happened on January 27th just before 9 a.m. at Market Street and Richland Avenue.The victim survived.
See the family's emotional plea on FOX43 news at 4 and 5 p.m. as FOX43's Jamie Bittner brings you their story.
Anyone with information on the driver who took off is asked to contact York City Police at (717) 846-1234.