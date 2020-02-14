Family pleads for justice for their dad who was struck by a car & left on the street

York City Police are looking for the driver who struck a man and then took off

The family of the man who was stuck on a York city street and left to lie in the road by the driver who hit him is talking to FOX43 they plead for justice.

Nearby surveillance cameras captured at a church recorded the moment of impact. York City Police also released this photo of the vehicle involved.

The accident happened on January 27th just before 9 a.m. at Market Street and Richland Avenue.The victim survived.

