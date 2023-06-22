Library tracking down owner of photos found in donation

Newswatch 16's Emily Kress shows us what was found between the pages of a stack of old newspapers in Luzerne County.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — The basement of the Osterhout Free Library on Franklin Street in Wilkes-Barre is filled with stacks of newspapers.

"We get various periodicals, newspapers donated for our archives and we take a lot of book donations too so it's a common occurrence," said Michelle Riley, Director of Development and Community Relations.

So when a donation came in earlier this week, staff didn't think anything of it.

Until they sifted through the pages, finding four old photographs.

"These are treasured moments, these are photographs from a different time. There are some children playing, it looks to be a close family," said Laura Harding, young adult librarian.

There are even handwritten notes on the backs of the photos.

Staff at the Osterhout Library tell Newswatch 16 they want to help get these photos back home.

"I would want them back in my family possession if they happened to be donated by mistake, so we are really hoping to find the donor," said Riley.

Staff didn't get the woman's name or any contact information when she dropped them off, just a little small talk about the papers.

"She came in and mentioned that her aunt had them in her attic and that she had been holding onto them regarding different periods of time that she thought we would like to hold onto," said Harding.