Family of murder victim relieved after guilty verdict

The 78-year-old Miller was found guilty of all charges, including first-degree murder, theft, and forgery.

LEWISBURG, Pa. — Myrle Miller was led out of the courtroom in Union County moments after she was found guilty of her husband's murder.

Miller killed her husband, John Nichols in 2018 by giving him a lethal dose of her heart medication.

She also drained his bank accounts and life insurance policies.

For family members of John Nichols it was difficult sitting through the trial.

"Anger, frustration but I'm thankful that they got it right," said Tammy Lawton, John's daughter.

"It was difficult to hear a lot of the things that we heard, but we had to endure it. We got the right verdict," said Lori Heddings, John's daughter.

Lori Heddings and Tammy Lawton are John Nichols's daughters. They were happy with the verdict.

"They got it right. It stops. All of it stops. This family is now going to stop," said Heddings.

"Relieved. Thankfully relieved," said Lawton.

In 1988, Miller was acquitted of her first husband's attempted murder by a jury in Montour County.

She was accused of poisoning his drinks.

Miller is also the grandmother of 2-year-old Corey Edkin, who went missing from his home in Union County in 1986.

John Nichols's daughters say this verdict has been a long time coming.

"What do you think your dad would have said with the verdict with all of this? I think he would have been proud of us for sticking with it, not giving up. I know he's happy," said Heddings.

This was a five-day trial and it took the jury less than one hour to come up with a guilty verdict.