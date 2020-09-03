Family, neighbors react to deadly fire that claimed two lives, including a firefighter

A 17-year member of Citizen's Fire Company #1 lost his life trying to rescue a woman from a house fire

BOILING SPRINGS, Pa. — An early Monday morning fire claimed two lives, including a firefighter.

The fire at a home on the 1500 block of Boiling Springs Road in Monroe Township was called in by a neighbor around 1:30 a.m.

Pennsylvania State Police say Jessica Diehl, 36, was trapped on the second floor of the home, where she later died.

Firefighter Jerome Guise was killed trying to rescue Diehl.

"He loved being a firefighter," said Randy Guise, Jerome's father. "Truly loved being a firefighter."

Jerome was a 17-year member at Citizen's Fire Company #1 and a live-in at Village Fire Station in Boiling Springs, Cumberland County. He leaves behind three young children.

"When you're in emergency services, around it, have family in it. This is always in the back of your mind," said Randy. "It's the phone call you never want but, unfortunately it was our turn."

Randy says he woke up and saw a firefighter had been killed in Cumberland County. He says, he texted his son to make sure he was okay, but he never responded. The front porch fell on Jerome as he and other firefighters were trying to rescue Diehl.

"I know every firefighter here worked to get him out," said Randy. "They truly did and I want to thank them all."

Jerome came from a family of firefighters, his father even joking he was born as one. He embodied what being a first responder truly means.

"His mother and I are so proud of him," said Randy. "It's nice to know the little boy you brought into the world turned out to be a really really good man."

The fire that claimed Guise's life also took the life of Diehl. People who knew her stopped by throughout the day to pay their respects. Marshall Dixon, who lives nearby tells FOX43, the Diehl's are a multigenerational farming family in the community, and just lost their grandmother about a month ago.

"They're really pillars of the community," said Dixon. "But, it's been a tough year for the family and this just makes it even more so."

Diehl's husband did make it out of the fire. He was taken to Lehigh Valley Burn Center in serious condition.