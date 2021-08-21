Family Fun in the Sun Day raises funds for female veterans

Lancaster County-based nonprofit Team Jennifer Cahill held a Family Fun in the Sun Day Aug. 21 to raise money to help pay final expenses for female veterans.

REINHOLDS, Pa. — Lancaster County-based nonprofit Team Jennifer Cahill held a Family Fun in the Sun Day Aug. 21 to raise money to help pay final expenses for female veterans.

The group was founded in 2020 by veterans Jennifer and Michael Cahill after Jennifer was diagnosed with a terminal cancer and learned she and many other veterans have no burial insurance. Even those whose expenses are partially paid by the government or insurance often have thousands of dollars of additional out-out-pocket costs.

Team Jennifer Cahill also raises awareness of female veterans’ role in the military, which Michael said was often forgotten behind the stereotype of the male soldier.

“The women that I served with were phenomenal. They carried a tremendous mission. Anything from healthcare to combat support,” said Michael Cahill, who serves as executive director of operations for Team Jennifer Cahill.

Family Fun in the Sunday Day was held at the Reinholds Fairgrounds and included live music, food trucks, a dunk tank and other games. The afternoon also included a motorcycle run.