Family, friends hold birthday parade for 88-year-old woman in York County

Her granddaughter says they wanted to show their love and support in a special way since they are not able to celebrate her birthday in person.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — We at FOX43 want to wish a Happy Birthday to Regina Heidler from York County.

On Saturday, friends, family and neighbors teamed up to have a drive-by celebration for her 88th birthday.

She stood out on her front porch, waving and watching all those whom she loves dearly.

Her granddaughter, Braelyn Wilson, says the idea came about when they knew they couldn't hold a party for Regina due to social distancing guidelines.

"To show her that we love her because even though we can't hug her and come inside and like have dinner and stuff with her, we still come and we have a whole parade for her," said Braelyn.

Regina's family and friends also decorated her yard and sang happy birthday after the parade.