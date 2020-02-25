Family, fire company sell fastnachts to raise money in the fight against cancer

Jan Fassnacht's memory honored at Lafayette Fire Company

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A fastnacht sale in East Lampeter Township, Lancaster County honored a community leader who died of cancer and raised money for the American Cancer Society in his name.

Jan Fassnacht died of pancreatic cancer in 1995. He was a police officer for the East Lampeter Township Police Department and volunteered at Lafayette Fire Company.

Fassnacht's widow, Coral, worked with leaders at the fire company to remember him and do some good.

Fassnacht said using the sweet treat that sounds like their last name was the best way do accomplish the goal.

"This is a tradition my sons and I started after he died," said Fassnacht. "They were little, 8 and 12, and we would go to the bakery and have fastnachts in his honor."

This fastnacht sale was unlike some others.

The baked goods were not made at the fire company, instead brought in from a local bakery. There were four types: plain, sugar, powered, and glazed.

All the money raised from selling them goes to the American Cancer Society's Relay for Life Lancaster County. It will be held June 12-13 at Conestoga Valley High School.

This was the first year for the fundraiser. Fassnacht hopes it becomes a yearly tradition to remember how Jan gave back to the community he served.

"He was a very community-minded person, really out reached and did a lot for the fire company," said Fassnacht.

The police department also helped out at the sale. One of the last rookies that Jan Fassnacht trained was there. He said the fundraiser embodied what Fassnacht was all about.

"He was 200 percent for the community, the department, and the fire department," said Senior Patrol Officer Doug Jaquith.