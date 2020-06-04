Family creates obstacle course on their sidewalk to entertain neighborhood during COVID-19 crisis

Columbia Borough Sgt. Jim Jacobs was one of the first people to try out the course after it was built in a video that now has thousands of views online

Welcome to the 'chalk-stacle.'

The winding, jumping obstacle course in Lancaster County is the brainchild of one family in Columbia who hopes the fun idea will keep neighbors entertained as they stay home during the COVID-19 crisis.

"I saw a video of some woman doing one in the middle of her street and I thought it would be fun for us to do," said Kim Rineer.

Rineer drew the dizzing course on 951 Chestnut Street and she's inviting anyone to come give the course a try.

"Come over. Stay 6 feet apart. But, come over and have some fun. It's here for everybody, not just our kids," said Rineer whose said her 3 and 5-year-old have also run the course several times.

"It's hard. I didn't really pay attention when I made it. So, everything is really close together," said Rineer.

Sgt. Jim Jacobs of Columbia Borough Police Department already gave the course a spin in a video that has since garnered thousands of hits on social media.

"I saw it on Facebook and I told her I'd be up with my ninja-like skills to conquer the course," said Sgt. Jacobs. He added, "if she does another one I'll be there to conquer that one as well, yes."

Rineer said her kids 'got a kick' out of Sgt. Jacob's taking a run on their homemade obstacle course.

Sgt. Jacob's added, bringing a smile to people's faces in the face of this crisis was a reward in itself.