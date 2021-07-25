Families write postcards to U.S. Senators urging them to support the American Families Plan

The group is also urging congress to make the child tax credit payment permanent rather than letting it end in December.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Parents and community members came together to write postcards to US senators asking them to stand strong for programs that support parents and families in COVID-19 recovery.

Specifically, the American Families Plan.

“It’s bringing things like massive support for child care programs, federal paid family and medical leave program, support for caregiving and much more. These are programs that families desperately need if we’re really going to be able to get back to work and recover," said Karen Showalter from MomsRising.

Stephanie lane, one of the members of the non profit MomsRising says her family is just making ends meet.

“Everything in this American Families plan relates to us, and if it relates to us, it relates to so many other people to and it’s not just about me, it’s about getting other people help too," said Lane.

The postcards are going to be sent out to senators across the aisle.

“It’s so that the ones that are for it can say I just got flooded with all of these postcards from people saying we need this , this is important. Let’s do this, and the ones who are against it can say, wow, maybe we do need this because we just got so many postcards with so many stories saying we really need this, so let’s do this," said Lane.

Pennsylvania Senator Bob Casey says he understands the frustrations felt by these families and adds that he’s grateful that these families are coming together and standing up.

“The only way they’re going to get these services is for us to support a substantial investment in these services. So, whether it’s in Pennsylvania or anywhere around the country, home and community based services, childcare, pre-kindergarten education, more education beyond high school that is free," said Senator Casey.