Families, community shaken by Rapho Township gas explosion

Sleeping neighbors had a rude awakening when the Rapho Township Municipal Building exploded nearby, sending debris flying and damaging six homes.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Neighbors in one Lancaster County community are still in shock after a massive gas explosion early Wednesday morning.

At 6 a.m. Wednesday morning, Neil Wenger’s family was fast asleep in their home on North Colebrook Road when the unthinkable happened.

A gas explosion at the Rapho Township maintenance building across the street sent debris hurling toward the Wenger home, blowing in the windows.

"My wife was awake," Wenger said. "She was hit with some glass, but not cut, and my children were sleeping. Very minor injuries, but everyone is fine at this point."

Nearby businesses felt the quake.

"When I got in about 7:30 this morning, George told me and then my boss told me that the shop shook and they started searching everywhere to see if something fell or came through the roof," said George Hockenbrocht Jr., who works in Rapho Township.

Smoke billowed into the air as fire crews rushed to put out the flames and prevent more blasts.

The municipal building and equipment inside were destroyed and at least six homes were damaged.

Displaced families received food and water from the American Red Cross at a nearby church. Mental health professionals were available to help families make sense of what just happened.

"A lot of these families are likely in shock, still trying to process what happened and what’s going to be unfolding over the next 24 to 48 hours," said Laura Burke, executive director of the American Red Cross Central Pennsylvania Chapter. "If we can provide a small part of that piece of assistance as the Red Cross, we’re very going to make sure that we’re meeting those needs as well."

Red Cross officials will assess each family’s needs, making sure they have food and shelter.

The Wengers are counting their blessings, thankful no one was injured.

"Friends, family, everybody will come together and we’ll get through this," Wenger said.

Crews are still burning off what’s left inside the propane tanks on the property, a process that could take until early Thursday.

Rapho Township officials expect this section of North Colebrook Road to remain closed for the rest of the week as work continues.