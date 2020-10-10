Families can finally attend Friday night football

"Whether it's playing a game, or playing an instrument, or doing the homecoming thing, it's something you treasure because you're not going to see it again."

LEBANON, Pa. — Friday marked the 1st day of increased capacity for gatherings in Pennsylvania. In part of Lebanon County, the change couldn't have come at a better time.

The high school homecoming game is a right of passage for many seniors. For Lebanon Cedars Quarterback Isaiah Rodriguez, it was also a big night.

"He may surpass 5,000 passing yards. Fingers crossed," said Angela Rodriguez, his mother.

Rodriguez said she couldn't be prouder of #10. She had a message for her son.

"I'm your biggest fan. I love you so much. I couldn't love you more," said Rodriguez.

Rodriguez won even before taking the field; he was crowned Homecoming King earlier this week. Rodriguez and Homecoming nominee, senior Valery Colon sat together in a car. They waved to the crowd before the game kicked off Friday night.

"My daughter actually graduated last year, and she couldn't do this stuff because it was right during the pandemic so I was very nervous I wasn't going to see her. It was touch and go, we didn't know what would happen," said Indira Gonzalez, Valery's mother.

Gonzalez says it's a moment her daughter will never get back and one, she too, wanted to see.

"It's a once and a lifetime opportunity to see your child play, or do whatever it is they do," explained Gonzalez. "Whether it's playing a game, or playing an instrument in the game, or doing the homecoming thing, it's something you treasure because you're not going to see it again."

Valery is also a band member.

"More than anything, I am happy they got to play secondary. I am happy we're here to see it because I knew it was a big season to play. He would be crushed if he couldn't play live," added Rodriguez.

Even while wearing masks and keeping six feet apart, families say Friday night football. The game was only open to parents of the band, cheerleading and football teams. No visiting fans were allowed. For Rodriguez, it was enough.

"Cheering your son on - there is nothing better than that," said Rodriquez.

Rodriguez says multiple universities have expressed interest in Isaiah. He hopes to one day open a gym. Meanwhile, Gonzalez says Valery will pursue a career in theater.

According to the guidelines, the maximum occupancy for indoor events is as follows:

For venues with a maximum occupancy of 0-2,000 people: 20% of maximum occupancy will be allowed.

For venues with a maximum occupancy of 2,001-10,000 people: 15% of maximum occupancy will be allowed

For venues with a maximum occupancy of over 10,000 people: 10% of maximum occupancy will be allowed up to 3,750 people.

The maximum occupancy for outdoor events is as follows: