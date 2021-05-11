Falling back to Standard Time this weekend

It's almost time to "fall back." The Daylight Saving Time change happens this Sunday.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Daylight Saving Time comes to an end on Sunday, and we fall back an hour.

Some people don't care for it; others welcome the extra sleep.

"I hate it. I like the summer and long days with the sun at night," said Nicole Mancuso.

Sleep experts say there are some consequences when time changes happen.

The American Academy of Sleep Medicine put out a position statement last year that suggested the U.S. get rid of Daylight Saving Time in favor of a year-round standard time. There's more daylight in the morning, but night would fall well before dinner.

Some health experts here in our area agree and suggest that standard time lines up better with most people's internal clocks.

"I think the good news is that the health impact of falling back are less serious than jumping ahead. Daylight saving time, when we lose an hour of sleep, has been associated with increased risk for heart attacks, an eight percent increase risk for stroke, and also an increased risk for motor vehicle accidents," said Dr. Aileen Love, who specializes in pulmonary sleep and critical care in the Lehigh Valley Health Network.

The time change also impacts children. Dr. Love suggests letting your little ones stay up a few minutes later ahead of Sunday to get them ready for the extra hour. As for older kids, well falling back is also good for them.

"If your 14 year old likes to stay up until 11:30 at night and then really struggles to get up for school in the morning, this is the opportunity for them to go to bed at 10:30 because it's really like the 11:30."