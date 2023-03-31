Lt. Lebo honored by Lebanon Co. one year after death in the line of duty

The 40-year veteran of the Lebanon City Police was one month away from retirement when he was called to a domestic incident.

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — Lebanon County honored fallen officer Lt. William Lebo on March 31, exactly one year after he was killed in the line of duty.

The 40-year veteran of the Lebanon City Police was one month away from retirement when he was called to a domestic incident. He was shot and killed, while two other officers were shot and injured.

Sixty past and present Lebanon City police officers walked the 30-minute route Lebo took to work each morning.

“That was the interesting thing about Lt. Lebo, he walked to work,” said Lebanon City Police Chief Bret Fisher. “Every officer that has ever walked through Lebanon City Police Department’s door and put on our badge gave Lt. Lebo that respect for his dedication.”

Lebo was also known to always roll the car windows down when patrolling and to wear his police cap when in uniform so that the community could easily identify him as someone to trust.

“He would have been very proud. He would have said, ‘Keep it up and wear your hats!’” said Lt. Lebo’s widow, Lora Lebo.

The walk ended at City Hall, where Lt. Lebo was posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor, the highest law enforcement medal awarded in Lebanon County.

“There is no speech or ceremony that can ease your pain, but we hope that we can fill your hearts with our city’s gratitude,” Lebanon City Mayor Sherry Capello during the ceremony.

Officials later revealed the Lebanon SWAT Team’s new armored tactical vehicle, intended to offer protection to both police and civilians.

Lebanon County District Attorney Pier Hess Graf thanked the community for their support.

“When we talk about love and support and this message of hopefulness, I think about the hundreds of people from this community that lined the streets to show support for the Lebo family and show respect for Lt. Lebo himself,” she said.

It was a fitting tribute to a man who loved his community, according to relatives.