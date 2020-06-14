Fallen firefighters night at Lincoln Speedway

The 9th Annual Fallen Firefighters Memorial Night honoring Brandon Little was held Saturday night at Lincoln Speedway.

ABBOTTSTOWN, Pa. — Before the green flag waved and the cars hit the dirt at Lincoln Speedway Saturday night. They honored and paid tribute to fallen firefighters for the ninth annual Brandon Little Memorial Race. Brandon was just 19-years-old when he lost his life responding to a fire call.

Six months after his accident, Brandon's family teamed up with Lincoln Speedway for the Fallen Firefighters Memorial race. It's been an annual race ever since.

“It’s just something that keeps me going so I don’t break down," said Keith Little, Brandon's father.

The event at Lincoln Speedway helps benefit the Nationals Fallen Firefighters Foundation. They have raised over $25,000 in the first eight years.

A special wrap on a car in each division, Ashley Cappetta in the 358s and Brian Montieth in the 410 sprint cars.

For the last six years, Cappetta is not only a driver but also a volunteer firefighter.

“It’s emotional in a way,' said Cappetta, driver of the #89 358 sprint car. 'Especially, when they start talking about our fallen brother and sisters. People don’t realize sometimes when those tones go off.. what that truly means. You don’t know what danger someone is in. You don’t know what you’re showing up to and, unfortunately, some of us don’t go home.”

“They’re more of a hero than anyone else that I know of. And it’s just an honor for me to do it," said Montieth, driver of #21 410 sprint car.