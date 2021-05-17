Fallen EMS workers honored with new memorial

The new monument replaces memorial bricks previously laid to recognize the fallen heroes. A private commemoration ceremony was held as part of National EMS Week

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Seven fallen EMS workers were honored on Monday with a new granite monument, as part of National EMS Week.

The new monument, donated by Heritage Monuments, and Charles F. Snyder Homes, replaces memorial bricks previously laid to recognize the fallen heroes.

Those bricks were given back to the families.

A private commemoration ceremony was held on Monday for family members and staff at Lancaster EMS Medical Station.

The seven fallen EMS workers on the new monument are: