Fallen cyclists honored in Harrisburg's Ride of Silence

Hundreds of cyclists rode in Harrisburg to promote driver awareness of people in the bike lane.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A procession of cyclists made their way down State Street in Harrisburg. They rode in silence to honor the lives of those who died while cycling on Pennsylvania’s roads.

“I think it’s very poignant that we are doing this in Harrisburg because the city is home to one of the most dangerous roads in the country," said Jonathan Dunkleberger, a cyclist in the Harrisburg Ride of Silence.

In 2022, 15 people were killed in crashes involving cars, including two in Harrisburg. Those lives were represented by white ghost bikes, that sat on the Capitol Building steps.

Dunkleberger said a lack of biking infrastructure on dangerous streets and a lack of driver awareness makes it dangerous for cyclists.

“Motorists tend not to know that cyclists are allowed to use the road as much as they are," said Dunkleberger.

“These roads are used for cycling and scooters, pedestrians have to cross them, and they should be safe for everyone," said Brandon Basom, an organizer of the Harrisburg Ride of Silence.

Event organizers placed a red bike on the steps to represent those who have been injured in crashes, a topic that hits close to home for Basom. Last year, he was rushed to the hospital after being struck by a truck in a hit-and-run.

“I remember being hit, I remember the feeling of falling, but I don’t remember anything after," recalled Basom. "The reality sets in later when you’re at home recovering and you’re in pain, but you realize you’re lucky to be in that pain.”

Cycling advocates say they will continue to fight for safer road conditions for drivers, cyclists, and pedestrians.

Ross Willard with Recycle Bicycle Harrisburg believes having zero ghost bikes is obtainable and that drivers need to be more careful on the road.