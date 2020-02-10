Fall Carlisle returns with safety measures and aims to boost local businesses

The annual car show is back with plenty to see and do.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Carlisle Events kicked off its Fall Carlisle event on Wednesday.

Vendors featured in the event sell a variety of automotive parts, accessories, cars, collectibles, and memorabilia.

The event returned with COVID-19 mitigation measures in place as organizers hope it helps small businesses in the area recover from the pandemic.

Carlisle Events public relations manager, Michael Garland, said this year is a unique one with many local businesses suffering from shutdowns.

The pandemic brought a few roadblocks to Carlisle Events, including a lawsuit in the Spring by the Pennsylvania Department of Health over crowd limits for another of its car shows.

The two later settled.

In turn, the event management company followed through on its plans to hold its Fall car show, leaving the door open for small businesses in the area to bounce back.

"The vendors who come and sell at Carlisle, that's their business too," said Garland, "and their business and livelihoods were in jeopardy this year because other events like ours didn't happen."

Garland said these annual events at the Carlisle Fairgrounds are always a boost for businesses, and organizers wanted to help owners make it through the pandemic.

"So because Carlisle and all of the other flea market events did happen, it provided many great businesses with an opportunity to make money and support their families, and employees too," added Garland.

Some folks that came to the car shows this year did give some positive feedback.

"That positive feedback comes in the form of 'Thank you for holding the events,'" said Garland.

Fall Carlisle organizers announced they are doing their part to keep people safe with added measures in place, and hope show-goers will respect the rules.

"With our guests when they come on grounds, we're asking them to mask up when they enter the facility and then when social distancing isn't possible otherwise," mentioned Garland.

Carlisle Events has a large outdoor facility.

Garland believes space will allow for social distancing.

The event runs until Sunday.