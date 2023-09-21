Fall allergies in full swing

Wheat pollen and mold are the main culprits behind fall allergies in Pennsylvania.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — The start of fall is just around the corner, but according to an allergist here at UPMC Northcentral in Williamsport, Fall allergies have already begun.

"Realistically late summer runs into fall and it is all kind of the same stuff," said Dr. Nathan Hare.

Those suffering from allergies have wheat pollen and mold to blame.

"Wheat pollen tends to start in this part of the country, roughly, heavy duty in July, August and September. The molds technically are out year-round unless there is snow cover," he said.

Dr. Hare says this time of the year is also when viruses begin to go around so it is important to know the difference. Allergies usually don't come with a fever or sinus pressure. Here is what to look out for.

"Itchy, watery eyes. Sometimes crusting and drainage. Ears can be full like popping and pressure, things like that. You can get issues with your nose like stuffy, runny, sneezy, drip in the back of your throat and sore throats," he added.

But don't worry, your outdoor fall allergy shouldn't last much longer.

"Pretty much going to be having issues until you get a good hard frost and then it should drop off. So, generally speaking it should be the end of September or the first week of October when that outside stuff should be done for the year," stated Dr. Hare.

If you do suffer from fall allergies, here are some tips you may find helpful.

"Pollen counts tend to be higher in the morning, so going out later may help. If you happen to have your windows open, things you are allergic to may come in. Try not to use the window A/C or keep your windows closed," said Dr. Hare.