"A mob of people running:" Eyewitnesses recount false alarm of shooting at Harrisburg Fourth of July celebrations

Thousands of people fled Harrisburg’s Food Truck Festival after an active shooter scare at 9:30 p.m. at Market and Front Sts.

Example video title will go here for this video

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A night of Fourth of July fun, filled with food trucks and fireworks, was cut short by panic.

Thousands of people fled Harrisburg’s Food Truck Festival after an active shooter scare at 9:30 p.m. at Market and Front Sts.

Police on Tuesday confirmed there’s no evidence that anyone had or shot a gun at the event, but that someone did shout “Gun!” as two minor males were getting into a fight.

“All of a sudden we just saw a mob of people running, panicked, and their faces were just horrified. They just kept saying, 'There’s a shooting! There’s a shooting!'” said Jennie Jenkins-Dallas, Harrisburg resident and publisher of Central Pa. newspaper La Voz Latina Central.

The event was packed as a fireworks display was scheduled to start over the river just a few minutes later.

Harrisburg Police Commissioner Thomas Carter was attending the event off-duty with his wife and grandchildren. He said his wife was in line to buy some souvenir toys when she saw two boys get into an argument and begin to fight.

“Somebody yelled, ‘Gun,’” Carter said. “The crowd just panicked and everybody started running off in every direction.”

Tensions may have already been high due to a mass shooting at a Fourth of July parade in a Chicago suburb earlier in the day that left seven people dead.

“It was just that initial word, gun, that caused all that chaos,” Carter said. “It’s understandably so because we’re living in a time when active shooters are prevalent.”

The stampede of people continued for miles up Front St.

Harrisburg resident Andrea Britton said she was sitting on a blanket with family members more than two miles north of the incident when people began to pass them on bikes, saying that there had been a shooting.

“We ran up the fire escape. I’ve just never run like that, never been in a situation like that, but you just don’t have time to think,” Britton said.

No injuries were reported. But amid the chaos, some families were separated.

“I myself lost my grandkids. I was first looking for them for 15 minutes,” said Harrisburg Mayor Wanda Williams, who stayed at the event until all separated children were reunited with their guardians.

Many also left behind belongings.

“There were chairs just left, blankets just left, strollers, you could tell, right where they were standing, and no people,” Jenkins-Dallas said. “Everything was just there and no people.”

City officials said police quickly had control of the situation by successfully following their crisis intervention plan, but that the plan would soon be updated. One change will be setting up a permanent location and phone line to claim belongings after any future incidents.

Officials also assured the public that city events are safe to attend. The next city-sponsored public event is National Night Out, scheduled for Aug. 2 at Camp Curtain Academy.