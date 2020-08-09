PA lawmaker and Gov. Wolf say extending the eviction moratorium is not a political issue

Gov. Wolf renewed his call for the state legislature to extend the eviction and foreclosure moratorium which expired last Monday in PA.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — "While I am always happy to be in Lancaster, I really wish we weren't here having this press conference," said Representative Malcolm Kenyatta. "This conversation right here is what frustrates so many people about politics. Keeping people in their homes during a pandemic is not political."

Rep. Kenyatta stood alongside Governor Wolf outside the Meals on Wheels of Lancaster. They urged the state legislature to extend the eviction moratorium which expired last Monday.

"The U.S. Census bureau estimates that nearly 17 percent of renters, and that's 400,000 households, could not afford to pay their rent in July. Many of these households have been accruing past due rent even during the eviction moratorium," said Governor Wolf.

"Our current pandemic has made it clear that a large number of our neighbors live on the edge so when financial hardship strikes, the threat of homelessness is real," said Bryce Maretzki, who serves as Director of Office of Strategic Planning & Policy with the PA Housing Finance Agency.

On the federal level, CDC director Dr. Robert Redfield signed a declaration determining that evictions would be bad for public health control measures to slow the spread of COVID-19. Wolf says the effort halted some evictions.

"Here is the problem: It doesn't protect all renters, just some. It doesn't stop mortgage foreclosures at all, and it doesn't assist landlords who are struggling to pay their mortgages and their taxes," said Wolf.

Governor Wolf also wants legislation to raise the monthly $750 dollar cap on rent relief to at least 130% of HUD limits. In Lancaster County, the governor says, in many cases, rent is higher than $750, and landlords decline to participate in the program.

Getting legislation passed to establish such could be a challenge.

“The governor has spent the last six months literally legislating from Mt. Wolf," said Jason Gottesman, House Republican Caucus Spokesperson, in an email to FOX43. "During that time, he [Wolf] has removed a financial burden from renters and put it on landlords who now cannot afford to pay their bills, including property taxes that go to fund local schools. Rather than make the decision to extend the eviction moratorium unilaterally as he has done in the past, the Governor is passing the buck to the legislature to once again bail him out of his poor prior planning. Legislating has consequences which is why it must never be in the hands of one individual.

He said the House Republican Caucus has a plan which doesn't involve more government programs.

“The House Republican Caucus's plan to help people be more secure in their housing is to get our economy moving again and end the stagnation from Gov. Wolf’s unilateral and over broad shutdown," added Gottesman in the email. "The best form of economic recovery is a steady job, not more government programs. With the Pennsylvania House of Representatives returning to session next week, our caucus will be prioritizing how to provide a more robust economic reopening to get Pennsylvanians back to work so they can once again provide for their families and pay their rent or mortgage with a regular paycheck.”

Governor Wolf responded to previous accusations that his administration was pushing an agenda.

"I don't know why this is a Republican or Democratic thing. Everybody should want people to stay in their homes," said Gov. Wolf.

Meantime, Rep. Kenyatta said the legislature needs to focus on the issues that matter right now and to take courageous leaps to help Pennsylvanians.

"We were renaming bridges last week in the house. Renaming bridges," stated Rep. Kenyatta. "What happens in our politics comes down to one word, courage. Courage. Now, it's up to the republican leadership in the General Assembly to show courage."

“Pennsylvania is still racing toward an eviction cliff when thousands of families will face months of unpaid rent and fees,” said Gov. Wolf. “We must address the mounting rent debt to help tenants stay in their home and allow landlords to pay their mortgages. If the legislature does not act to fix the state’s relief program, even more families may be facing homelessness on Jan. 1, during the coldest time of the year. That would be terrible for families and will strain local social services and taxpayers that are already stretched to the limit by the pandemic.”

Governor Wolf specifically called for legislation with the following program changes to help more renters and homeowners:

Raise the $750 monthly cap on rent relief to at least 130% of HUD limits – In some parts of the state rent payments exceed $750 a month, therefore landlords decline to participate, leaving tenants without payment assistance.

Eliminate the requirement that households be 30 days behind on rent to be eligible for assistance – The requirement creates an unfair burden on applicants who prioritize rent and mortgage payments over paying for food, medicine or other bills.

Eliminate verification that applicants applied for unemployment compensation – The added administrative step creates unnecessary processing delays of applications and availability of assistance.

Provide landlords and mortgagees the option to forgive the remaining unpaid rent or mortgage payments or allow the balance to be repaid over one year – Offering property owners to recoup balance of payments should encourage participation in the program.

As part of his fall legislative agenda for worker and family support and protections, COVID-19 recovery, and government reform, the governor is also proposing $100 million in grants to help Pennsylvanians with utility costs. He said the funds would be divided between the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) and a new emergency water/wastewater program administered by PENNVEST.