Rural areas to benefit from public transportation expansion in central Pennsylvania

Access to public transportation has always been an issue in rural areas, but that's about to change in central Pennsylvania.

LEWISBURG, Pa. — As gas prices climb higher and higher by the day it can be almost painful to get behind the wheel. But in some parts of our area, driving is a necessity as public transportation is practically non-existent. But that will change starting Monday.

Rabbit Transit is expanding its Stop Hopper service to parts of Union, Northumberland, Montour, and Columbia Counties.

"I think that's exciting. I think the opportunity to bring anything new to this community is awesome, especially right now, especially with gas prices being as high as they are," Lee Bard of Lewisburg said.

The Stop Hopper service allows people to schedule rides on nine-person ADA-accessible vans.

Riders download the Stop Hopper smartphone app and schedule rides within a designated area, kind of like an Uber. Rides are two dollars and free for people 65 and older.

"I think it's a great idea. Living downtown you don't always need a car to go other places, so if we had a public system that would allow us to walk right out of the house and go somewhere that would be great," Jessie Troisi of Lewisburg said.

"We talk about walkability and we talk about bike-ability in more metro areas. That's not always an option here," Andrea Tufo said.

Andrea Tufo is Executive Director of the Donald Heiter Community Center, which is an after school and summer camp program for children in Lewisburg.

Tufo sees firsthand how the Stop Hopper service will help. Some of the center's volunteers want to be there but can't.

"Having maybe Rabbit Transit or another service that can provide transportation to us means that we can help them and they can help us," Tufo said.