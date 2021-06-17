Pennsylvania to end extended outdoor dining, cocktails-to-go

“I really feel our politicians on both sides of the aisle have left us in the lurch with this. and this needs to be fixed, and it needs to be fixed quickly."

YORK, Pa. — Business owners say the end of “cocktails-to-go” and extended outdoor seating is frustrating.

“I really feel our politicians on both sides of the aisle have left us in the lurch with this. and this needs to be fixed, and it needs to be fixed quickly," said Robert Godfrey, the owner of The Handsome Cab.

"I don’t know if we’re going to have the same amount of revenue. our revenue might be 50% down or more," said Sean Arnold, the owner of The Left Bank Restaurant and Bar.

Although they don’t sell too many “to-go cocktails", they say it’s always nice to have some extra revenue, especially because of the struggles they continue to face amid the pandemic.

“It's a great option. Customers do enjoy it. Especially if they’re taking food to go," said Godfrey.

"The more revenue streams that we have, the better we’re going to be moving forward," said Arnold.

They say the biggest impact will come from not being able to provide extended outdoor dining.

"It’s a great atmosphere. and not being able to put those 40 or 50 people outdoors is really disappointing for our customers," said Godfrey.

"The biggest revenue that we’ll lose is the outdoor extended dining, where it almost doubles our space between 100 seats inside and about 60-80 seats outside," said Arnold.

Business owners say they are now faced with a sticky situation.

"Whether or not, do we lose revenue and abide by it? Or do we just go ahead and do it and see what happens?" said Arnold.

Lyndsay Kensinger, the press secretary for Governor Wolf said in statement to FOX43:

"The governor is supportive of memorializing this relief for bars and restaurants by making cocktails-to-go permanent.. But he does not support the ready-to-drink amendment. The administration remains hopeful that the legislature will send a clean bill to his desk."