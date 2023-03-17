Three injured after explosion at Crostwater Distillery

Officials say that as a result of the explosion, three people are injured and being taken to the hospital. The severity of their injuries is unknown at this time.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — At least three people have been injured after an explosion at Crostwater Distillery.

Authorities say that around 10:15 a.m. on March 17, emergency crews responded to Crostwater Distillery in the 500 block of Industrial Dr. in Fairview Township for a reported explosion.

Officials say that as a result of the explosion, three people are injured and being taken to the hospital. The severity of their injuries is unknown at this time.

Authorities say that the building has been evacuated and HAZMAT crews are on the scene.