Three injured after explosion at Crostwater Distillery

Officials say that as a result of the explosion, three people are injured and being taken to the hospital. The severity of their injuries is unknown at this time.
Credit: Matt Gush - stock.adobe.com

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — At least three people have been injured after an explosion at Crostwater Distillery.

Authorities say that around 10:15 a.m. on March 17, emergency crews responded to Crostwater Distillery in the 500 block of Industrial Dr. in Fairview Township for a reported explosion.

Authorities say that the building has been evacuated and HAZMAT crews are on the scene.

This is a developing story. FOX43 has a crew on the way to the scene, and we will provide updates as they become available.

