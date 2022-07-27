Experts stress the dangers of sexting amid Penn State football extortion investigation

One professor says sharing explicit pictures with strangers could haunt people down the line.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Amid an ongoing sexual extortion investigation involving Penn State football players, one local professor is warning about the dangers of sharing explicit photos with strangers.

“I can’t tell you how many times my criminal defense clients have said to me over the years, ‘I wish you were speaking in my ear at the moment I did this,'" said Scott Foulkrod, a legal studies professor at Harrisburg University.

Foulkrod is urging people to take more caution when sharing information online, particularly when it comes to sending sexually explicit pictures. He says doing so can haunt people down the road.

“Once it’s out there, it’s out there," said Foulkrod. "You can probably retract that with a lot of effort from certain places, but a lot of people don’t want to go through that effort because it’s embarrassing just to point to them and say, ‘what can I do about this?’”

This comes as federal investigators are looking into allegations of sexual extortion against members of the Penn State football team. At least two players were baited into sending sexually explicit photos and videos to a stranger they met on a dating app.

“I’ll bet you these guys wish they hadn’t sent out anything or been enticed to send out anything, and that their hubris and ego hadn’t got the best of them," said Foulkrod.

Foulkrod warns against providing explicit photos to anyone, including people that you trust. He even advises against taking those kinds of pictures, in case your phone or computer gets hacked. Foulkrod adds that parents should advise their kids about the dangers of sending explicit pictures online.