Experts remind people not to leave kids in hot cars as hotter temps stick around

It's National Heat Stroke Prevention Month, and during this hot weather, medical professionals are reminding people not to leave their kids in hot cars

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — It's National Heat Stroke Prevention Month, and during these hot temperatures, medical professionals are reminding people not to leave their kids in hot cars.

It's something that can happen very easily.

"It's one of those things that we as parents sometimes don't think about," Shannon Depatto, Pediatric Trauma Prevention Coordinator at Penn State Health, said. "It's not something you would ever do intentionally."

According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, in just ten minutes the interior of a car can heat up by 20 degrees, which is why seconds matter if a kid is accidentally left behind.

"It's so tragic," Depatto said. "The unfortunate thing is is that when this happens and kiddos' body temperatures rise at such an increasing rate, it starts to shut down their organs."

The number of deaths due to kids left behind in hot cars is low this year. According to kidsandcars.org, seven children have died in 2020. Experts say one death, is one too many. Which is why they recommend you do some simple things to remember your child is in the car:

Take off your left shoe, and putting it in the back seat

Leave a purse or wallet in the back

Buckle a stuffed animal in the passenger seat as a reminder

"We're just so programmed to go from point A to point B that if we change that routine we sometimes forget out kiddos are in the back seat," Depatto said.

"Especially if they are asleep."

And if you happen to see a child left behind in a car, Depatto said without hesitation, call 911 and try to get them out. Anyone who does this will be protected legally by the Good Samaritan Law.