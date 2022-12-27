x
Experts advise against going on icy bodies of water as temperatures rise

Kyle Stoner of New Cumberland River Rescue stresses the consequences of testing the ice could be deadly.
Credit: Keith Schweigert/FOX43
An icy stretch of the Susquehanna River along Long Level Road south of Wrightsville, York County.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — The recent low temperatures have caused bodies of water around South-Central Pennsylvania, like the Susquehanna River, to freeze. 

“It has been very icy out. It has been very cold," said Kyle Stoner with New Cumberland River Rescue

However, temperatures are expected to get warmer by the end of the week, which means the ice will start to melt.

Stoner says this can be dangerous for anyone who may try to go out on the ice doing things like skating or fishing. 

“It’s not going to be quite as thick as you may anticipate it to be so, I wouldn’t even recommend you going out there at all," said Stoner.

Stoner says even walking alongside the river or lake can also be dangerous. 

“The ice along the shore may look fun, but however, it is very dangerous, and it will take you away," said Stoner.

He stresses the consequences could be deadly.

“If you fall in, hypothermia is going to set in very quickly, within a few minutes here," he said. "Water temperature is a lot colder than what you might anticipate."

Stoner says thankfully they haven’t had to respond to many of these incidents.

“We’ve been able to handle anything that has come our way," he said. People have been doing good, they haven’t been trying to venture out and stuff. So, as long as everybody stays safe, we’d like to keep our call ratios down if we can."

