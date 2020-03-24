Expecting mothers excited but nervous because of COVID-19 pandemic; what advice do doctors have?

Are pregnant women more at risk because of COVID-19? A labor and delivery doctor weighs in and advises expecting mothers to take every precaution.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — For many expecting women and their families, this is an exciting but uncertain time. Across the country, some women have been asked to go to their doctor's appointments alone; others are concerned they may have to deliver their babies alone.

For Samantha Strunge of Dauphin County, her baby boy is a dream come true - a miracle, if you will, because Strunge suffered from endometriosis and lost her first. Strunge describes it as a race against the clock to get pregnant.

"It's just hard going through this right now; we didn't expect a virus to come through and change everything," she said.

Not only is Strunge expecting baby Bentley this July, she's also a nurse who is currently taking care of long-term residents at the Lebanon VA Medical Center. COVID-19 puts the elderly at high risk.

"Every day, I have family questioning me, 'does anybody have it at your work? You sure you can't get off?' My fiance is worried as all heck," added Strunge.

Then, factor in so many unknowns - like when will the global pandemic end? So we called Dr. Jaimey Pauli with Penn State Hershey Milton S. Hershey Medical Center in Dauphin County to get some answers. Dr. Pauli says part of the challenge with pregnancy and COVID-19 is so much still up in the air.

"We just don't know the answer, 'will women who are pregnant have increased risk?'" explained Dr. Pauli.

So, Pauli says the department is being incredibly cautious and using the experience it has with pregnancy and other respiratory viruses.

"That has demonstrated that women are at an increased risk," explained Dr. Pauli.

Because of that, prenatal care has been dramatically altered and face-to-face visits with doctors have been reduced. At the same time, telemedicine has increased. Dr. Pauli says there are also different policies and procedures depending on the type of pregnancy.

"We have a very strict visitation policy, and so there are no visitors who are allowed on the campus with very few exceptions," explained Dr. Pauli. "One of those exceptions is labor and delivery so pregnant women who are coming to labor and delivery can have one healthy partner come with her."

Dr. Pauli says the team understands how exciting pregnancy is for so many families; she says it's also important those moms-to-be and medical professionals are safe.

"If they are pregnant, they should limit contact with outside exposures," explained Dr. Pauli. "Pregnant women should interact with her obstetrician's office. Every office, every hospital has protocols in place that has determined how we can best care for those patients."

Even if a mom-to-be would fall ill with COVID-19, Dr. Pauli says the hospital would still accept that patient. She says there is staff ready and prepared to work through it. Meanwhile, Strunge has a message for other moms-to-be: Don't stress and stay calm.