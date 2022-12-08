Excitement building ahead of Little League World Series

The Little League World Series is just a few days away, and folks in Lycoming County are busy preparing and feeling the excitement in the air.

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Little League Baseball and South Williamsport go hand in hand, and in just a few days, the boys of summer will be back again. It's the 75th anniversary of the Little League World Series.

Baseball fans are ready.

"It's such a highly visible event in Williamsport, so I think a lot of people pay attention to it more so than the other activities," said Dave Frey of Williamsport.

Fans were not allowed inside the complex during last year's event because of the pandemic. This is the first time fans will be inside Lamade and Volunteer Stadiums since 2019.

"It is really great for the kids, especially," Stacie Budman said.

Fans will have even more opportunities to watch the games this year. Little League added four more teams meaning there are more games.

"Everybody here keeps up with it. If they're not at the games, they're at least watching them or keeping up with them over coffee or something," Frey said.

"I've been in New York City for the last 28 years, but I just moved back. This will be my first Little League World Series since I was a kid to see live," Ben Coates said, adding that he is looking forward to seeing the games in person.

"We used to go every year and sit and watch all the games. Sit on the hillside, slide down the hill."

The Little League Grand Slam Parade in Williamsport is Monday.

The games start Wednesday.