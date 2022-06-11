Breaking down the candidates for PA Lieutenant Governor

Five candidates are on the ticket for the open Lieutenant Governor seat.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — On Tuesday, voters will be presented with five candidates to choose to be Pennsylvania’s next governor. Five additional candidates are hoping to serve alongside their running mates as Lieutenant Governor.

Democrat Austin Davis is running alongside Josh Shapiro and promises to help promote policies key to the Shapiro campaign, including the protection of abortion rights in Pennsylvania.

On the other side, Carrie DelRosso joins Senator Doug Mastriano on the Republican ticket. She is focused on personal liberties, illegal immigration, and election integrity.

Three third-party candidates are also on the ticket for Lt. Gov. Tim McMaster is running for the Libertarian Party, Nichole Schultz from the Keystone Party, and Michael Badges-Canning with the Green Party.

“Our goals are to lower property taxes, if not outright eliminate them, and to slash, and I mean slash, the wasteful and abusive spending in Harrisburg," said McMaster.

“Pennsylvania is going to be experiencing more climate-related catastrophes," said Badges-Canning. "We need to be prepared for that and we are not currently in that place.”

Candidates for Lt. Gov. run on a separate ticket from the governor’s race, meaning gubernatorial candidates don’t pick their running mates.

The Lt. Gov. only serves three primary functions in Harrisburg; they preside over the Senate, head the parole board, and chair the emergency preparedness committee.

All five candidates hope to expand beyond the job’s traditional role.

“I would use the Lieutenant Governor’s office to become a fierce advocate for the causes I talked about," said Badges-Canning.

“I want the voters to be free. I want them to not worry about being a criminal for living their lives," said McMaster.

FOX43 reached out to Austin Davis, Carrie DelRosso, and Nichole Schultz but they were unavailable for comment.