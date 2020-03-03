Ex-State Police trooper accused of rape of a child

Darren Lawrence was arrested Monday after an investigation of allegations brought by a 22-year-old woman, who said he sexually abused her between 2007 and 2010.

CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. — A former Pennsylvania State Trooper has been charged with multiple counts of rape of a child and related offenses after the investigation of allegations made by a 22-year-old woman, who claimed he raped her when she was between the ages of nine and 12, the Chester County District Attorney's Office said Tuesday.

Darren Lawrence, 59, of Wilmington, Delaware, was arrested Monday and arraigned in Chester County, according to court documents. He was remanded to Chester County Prison after failing to post $250,000 bail.

Lawrence served as a Pennsylvania State Trooper from 1982-2000.

"This is an incredibly disturbing allegation," said Chester County District Attorney Deb Ryan in a press release announcing Lawrence's arrest. "We will do everything possible to ensure we seek swift justice on behalf of the victim in this case. Child molesters will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law in Chester County.”

Lawrence is also charged with involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, aggravated indecent assault, and other offenses, Ryan said.

Authorities began investigating on Feb. 21, when the victim came forward to report the alleged sexual assaults. She claimed the abuse occurred when her mother left her in the care of Lawrence at various locations in Chester County.

The victim stated that the assaults happened at least once a month for an approximate three year period. Lawrence raped her when she was between the ages of 10 and 11, the victim claimed. She further stated that there were multiple acts of kissing, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and aggravated indecent assault when she was between the ages of nine and 12 -- acts that occurred on a monthly basis for approximately three years, authorities say.

The victim also reported that Lawrence took nude photographs of her when she was approximately ten or eleven years old, according to investigators.