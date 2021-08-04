The eviction moratorium is back, but it's only for areas where COVID-19 cases are rising steadily

The CDC issued a new eviction moratorium that will last through Oct. 3, after the national eviction moratorium expired on Saturday.

Days after a national eviction moratorium expired, a new order has been issued by the CDC that will temporarily halt evictions in counties with heightened levels of community transmission of COVID-19.

The order expires October 3.

The CDC said the order was issued in response to 'unexpected developments in the trajectory of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the rise of the Delta variant."

Read the full order here.

The eviction order covers areas considered to be in the substantial or high classification of COVID-19 case transmission.

As of August 1, 2021 more than 80% of the US counties were classified as experiencing substantial or high levels of community transmission. Classifications are based on two metrics by the CDC: new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 persons in the last seven days, and the percentage of positive SARS-CoV-2 diagnostic nucleic acid amplification tests in the last seven days.

Using these metrics, the CDC classifies transmission values into low, moderate, substantial, or high.

Congress initially passed the Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act in March 2020. It provided a 120-day moratorium on eviction filings. The CARES Act eviction moratorium expired on July 24, 2020.

In September 2020, the CDC director issued an order temporarily halting evictions in the U.S., and the order was extended multiple times until it expired on July 31, which was originally intended to be the end of the extensions.

The CDC issued the new order extending the moratorium in response to the Delta variant transmission rate. It will be subject to further extensions, modification, and recession, the CDC said, based on public health circumstances.

The CDC claims the eviction moratorium in 2020 led to 1.5 million fewer eviction filings than the previous year.

Despite the moratorium, there have still been 450,000 eviction filings during the pandemic within 31 cities and six states, the department said.

Officials encourage those who need assistance -- whether it be risking eviction or utility shutoffs, to apply now and not to wait.

You can do so through the Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP). Once you visit the site you can submit you application through COMPASS.

While on ERAP you can find information on what documents are needed to apply, FAQ's, who the program helps, what makes you eligible, and more.

There are more than 400 emergency rental assistance programs across the country. You can find a database of those resources on the NLIHC website.

