'Everything running smoothly:' York County continuing to count mail-in ballots

Because the State's website wasn't reflecting any of York County's mail-in ballot results until recently, many thought there were errors. Commissioners say 'no'

YORK, Pa. — Up until recently the State's website listed York County as having 0% of its mail-in ballots being counted. As of 5 p.m. Thursday, the website said 97.53% of them have been. But people still have questions.

FOX43 spoke with President Commissioner Julie Wheeler to clear up any confusion.

York County began pre-canvassing ballots at 7 a.m. on Election Day, but didn't begin physically counting any ballots until 8:01 p.m. Once results started coming in, the County began posting them to its website.

Yesterday, the State’s website listed York County as having 0% of its ballots counted, even though the County’s website had the info updated. Today the info is there. I’ll break down the discrepancy at 4 & 5 on @FOX43 News. @VoteYorkPA @yorkcountypa pic.twitter.com/17Im1QDRI6 — Samantha Galvez (@SamanthaRGalvez) November 5, 2020

"The state website is a different story," Wheeler said, citing an IT issue.

Though the issue appears to be resolved, many people wondered if multiple things went wrong. The first: were all the ballots counted on election night?

"Everything in person and received via the mail was completed very early officially on November 4th," Wheeler said. "I believe the last update to the county website was around 12:30 a.m."

There was one polling place in York Township where voters could vote for either the 10th or 11th Congressional District. The second issue people were wondering about: whether or not that created confusion for the County.

"There were no issues in tabulating results for PA 10 and PA 11," Wheeler said. "My only speculation is because the State website wasn't completely updated with York County's numbers, people may have been drawing conclusions on data that wasn't complete."

Lastly, the Sharpies. There was some concern over the use of Sharpies, and whether or not those ballots would be counted.

"No issues with the Sharpies and bleeding through on the back of the ballot," Wheeler said. "So we've been using sharpies for two years now, and that is an approved method. And other counties across the Commonwealth are using Sharpies."

Wheeler said the best place to find the most accurate and up-to-date info on the election in York County is on the County's website.

The County has not begun counting provisional ballots from November 3rd. Those have been set aside. They will begin counting those tomorrow at 10 a.m. Friday.