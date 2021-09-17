Events planned to celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month

National Hispanic Heritage Month is celebrated from Sept. 15 through Oct. 15.

YORK, Pa. — Note: The video is from Sept. 15.

Several Pennsylvania organizations are putting together events to mark National Hispanic Heritage Month, which is being celebrated from Sept. 15 through October 15.

The dates of observance coincide with the independence of Belize, Chile, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico and Nicaragua.

This year's theme is “Esperanza: A celebration of Hispanic Heritage and Hope."

Here are some of the events scheduled. (If your event is missing, please send information to news@fox43.com.)

LANCASTER COUNTY

New Holland

The 8th annual Festival Latinoamericano will be held Saturday, Sept. 18 in the New Holland Memorial Community Park.

Presented by the Latin American Alliance, the free event celebrates the region’s Latino culture with entertainment, arts and crafts, children’s activities and food.

The celebration begins at 11:30 a.m. and runs through 8 p.m. at the borough park at 400 E. Jackson St.

More information is available here.

DAUPHIN COUNTY

Harrisburg

The 11th Annual Hispanic Heritage Festival will be held Saturday, Sept. 18 at 13th and Derry Streets. Food, live music, games, entertainment, vendors, domino competition, give aways, and children's activities are planned for the event.

In addition, UPMC will partner with the Latino Hispanic American Community Center to host a vaccine clinic in an effort to bring COVID-19 vaccines to where people are and locations where community members feel comfortable. All three COVID-19 vaccines will be available: Pfizer for those age 12 and older and Moderna and Johnson & Johnson for those age 18 and older.

Following the recent announcements from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, UPMC also is giving third doses (“boosters”) of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccine to immunocompromised people.

Translator services will be available at the clinic.

Registration is preferred, but walk-ins are welcome. To register, visit Vaccine.UPMC.com or call 844-876-2822. The clinic will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

BERKS COUNTY

Reading

Penn State Berks invites you to celebrate its ninth annual Latino Forum. This year the event will be in-person with the option of a live stream virtual webinar. The Latino Forum is the celebration of the Hispanic/Latino culture and identity as well as a commitment to the Hispanic/Latino community. This is a safe space where faculty, staff, and students can reflect upon the challenges facing their junior and senior years in high school.

Penn State Berks is located at 1801 Broadcasting Road, Reading.



This year's Keynote speaker is Javier Ávila. In his one-man show this celebrated author sheds light on the American Latino experience with his unique brand of poetry. The high-octane, poignant, and hilarious one-man show The Perfect Latino consolidates Ávila’s talents as a poet and professor. The show is a blend of comedy and poetry to explore the American Latino experience that examines the issues of language, race, and belonging in an eye-opening performance where Ávila engages the audience.



All Hispanic/Latino high school students, their families, teachers, and mentors are invited and encouraged to attend.



IF ATTENDING IN-PERSON: SPACE IS LIMITED AND IS FIRST COME FIRST SERVED! Registration is required to attend the Forum. Register here.\

PHILADELPHIA

Sept. 19: Feria Del Barrio: https://feriadelbarrio.org/

The city’s historic Centro de Oro neighborhood welcomes folks from all over for a celebration of Philadelphia’s Latino culture and community. Throughout the day, guests can enjoy live music and performances, tasty food, crafts, and games.

Sept. 24: Latin Book Fair: https://www.latinbookfair.com/