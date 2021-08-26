Cook-off for a cause: Event to honor late chef with proceeds going to central PA scholarships

For the event, local restaurants and amateur chefs will cook up their best chili to commemorate Alex Smith's love of food.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Alex W. Smith Foundation is hosting Alex’s Chili Cook-Off For A Cause to honor a local chef and to raise scholarship money for central Pennsylvania students.

Alex Smith tragically died in 2018 and the foundation was created by his family to honor him and uplift others. The 22-year-old old was a graduate of the HACC culinary program and chef apprentice at Greystone Public House.

He had plans to someday open his own restaurant.

"He loved the idea of people coming together," said Terri Smith, Alex's mother. "And having food and the fellowship."

For the event, local restaurants and amateur chefs will cook up their best chili to commemorate his love of food. Attendees will have the opportunity to sample the food as well.

There will be a plaque and monetary prize for the winners of the cookoff. Food prizes and live music will accompany the event.

Mid Penn Bank is one of the sponsors for the event.

The cookoff will be Saturday, Oct. 2 from 11:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. at Greystone Public House.

The foundation raised over $5,000 for the first chili cook-off held in November 2019.

If you want to attend the cook-off or participate, visit the Alex W. Smith Foundation's website for further information.