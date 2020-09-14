Spotted lanternfly traps distributed for free in Lancaster County

Wildlife experts say it's likely that lanternflies will remain active through October.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Spotted lanternflies continue to spread across the state, potentially destroying crops.

Thus, experts in Lancaster County helped people stop them from spreading even more.

How? The Raven Wildlife Center in Columbia hosted a trap distribution.

Tracie Young, a director & wildlife rehabilitator at Raven Ridge Wildlife Center, said the distribution included traps of multiple styles to safely trap spotted lanternflies without harming wildlife.

"So we're here to teach the public how to properly put them up, but sometimes animals, wildlife, get stuck on these traps and I'm here to explain to you how to properly take them off," said Young.

For those not able to attend the event, you can click here to watch Tracie safely remove a woodpecker off a fly trap.