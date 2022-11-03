Etters man taken to the hospital after crash in Cumberland County

As a result of a single-vehicle crash, police say an Etters man was taken to the hospital with injuries.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — An Etters man was taken to the hospital with injuries following a single-vehicle crash in Cumberland County on Thursday night.

On March 10 around 10:40 p.m., police responded to a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of Cumberland Parkway and Gettysburg Pike in Upper Allen Township.

Police say the driver of the vehicle had lost control and went over an embankment, before the vehicle came to a rest at the bottom of a ditch.

After being treated by EMS at the scene, the driver was taken to the hospital with injuries.