x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Ephrata woman struck, dragged by pickup truck

The woman was pinned under the vehicle and dragged over 100 feet. She was freed by fire department personnel and hospitalized with serious injuries.
Credit: ingest
Flashing lights on top of police patrol car

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Ephrata Police are investigating a pedestrian incident. 

On March 17 at 3:03 p.m., at the intersection of West Main Street and Church Street in Ephrata Borough, a 33-year-old woman was struck as she crossed the road by a pickup truck. 

The woman was pinned under the vehicle and drug over 100 feet. She was freed by fire department personnel and transported to Penn Medicine- LGH with serious injuries. 

Anyone who witnesses this incident has been asked to contact Officer Focht at 717-738-9200 x238. 

Related Articles

Download the FOX43 app here.

More Videos

In Other News

Lebanon County retirement community welcomes first therapy dog

Before You Leave, Check This Out