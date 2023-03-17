Ephrata woman struck, dragged by pickup truck

The woman was pinned under the vehicle and dragged over 100 feet. She was freed by fire department personnel and hospitalized with serious injuries.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Ephrata Police are investigating a pedestrian incident.

On March 17 at 3:03 p.m., at the intersection of West Main Street and Church Street in Ephrata Borough, a 33-year-old woman was struck as she crossed the road by a pickup truck.

