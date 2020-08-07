Enforcing mandatory mask order presents challenges for Pa. schools

School leaders are reviewing and editing their plans for the 2020-2021 school year to include how and when to enforce mask-wearing among students and staff.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — The first day of the new school year is about two months away for many students in Pennsylvania and school leaders have been stuck with quite a bit of homework this summer.

Local school districts have hit a snag planning for the 2020-2021 school year after Governor Tom Wolf announced a mandatory mask order.

Penn Manor School District employees spent Tuesday morning editing their health and safety plan, which they plan to unveil on July 13 and approve in August. Enforcement of the governor’s mask-wearing order remains a challenge.

“That’s the big question because the guidance from the Department of Education stated that if a child has a medical exemption, they don’t have to require any kind of note. I think there are going to be loopholes,” said Dr. Mike Leichliter, Superintendent of Penn Manor School District. “We’re going to focus on instruction and on having our teachers actually instruct our students, teach our students."

Many school districts stopped short of requiring universal masks for the new school year. Lampeter-Strasburg School District’s initial health and safety plan stated “face coverings for students and staff will be strongly encouraged, but not required.”

A school spokesperson for L-S tells FOX43 they are evaluating their plan to ensure they comply with updated and evolving state guidelines.

Hempfield School District is planning for the return of students on August 25. The planning committee will present a draft health and safety reopening plan to the school board on July 14, with a final plan presented for approval on August 4.

Schools are also preparing hybrid plans as a safety net. They are drafting emergency protocols should they need to suspend in-person classes and revert back to online sessions—a plan many hope they never have to use.

“It’s important we get students back in the schools, physically present, and put all the safeguards in place that we can to try to protect, not just our students, but our employees as well,” said Dr. Leichliter.

As the first day of school inches closer, don’t expect a complete road map. Even school leaders are preparing to pivot at a moment’s notice.

“I became familiar with the phrase ‘This is what we’re planning for at this moment,’ knowing that it could change in 10 minutes or 10 days,” Dr. Leichliter said, noting the fluid circumstances around the reopening of schools.