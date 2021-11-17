End of the pandemic? Focus shifts from total cases to severe cases

Heading into the third year of the COVID-19 pandemic, public health experts said it’s time to start thinking about how we can live with coronavirus.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Heading into the third year of the COVID-19 pandemic, public health experts said it’s time to start thinking about how we can live with coronavirus.

“This is a disease that’s going to be with us for the foreseeable future. It’s going to come and go,” said Dr. David Dowdy, epidemiology professor at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. “The question is, when can we get this to a point where it’s tolerable to us as a society?”

The finish line may be closer than one might expect, Dowdy said. Significant progress has been made since this time last year, when many businesses were shuttered, kids were learning remotely and gatherings had strict number limits.

Now many restrictions have been lifted, with mask mandates ending in some municipalities. Despite the relaxation of restrictions, COVID cases are rising just half as fast as they were this time last year.

“The great news is, the gamechanger has been vaccines because they’ve been able to prevent severe COVID, i.e. hospitalizations and death,” said Rupali Lemayne, director of behavorial and implementation science at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.

The medical community’s focus is shifting from total COVID cases to preventing severe cases.

“I would think about this like any other way you would think about any other pathogen, like a cold or a flu,” Lemayne said.

Like the flu, COVID shots may become an annual recommendation.