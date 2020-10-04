EMS agency worries financial impact of COVID19 could impact response when virus peaks

Calls are down and crews are out sick, which means less money coming in but, extra money going out because of added payroll expenses.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A Cumberland County EMS agency is urging the governor to sign an executive order to chance the way they get paid for the services they provide. They worry they may not be there in the capacity they need to be when coronavirus peaks.

Calls are down and crews are out sick, which means less money coming in but, extra money going out because of added payroll expenses.

"We've seen this all across the United States. Right before there's a flare up of of COVID19, we saw it even in NY, that people just stop going to the hospitals," said Nathan Harig, Cumberland Goodwill EMS. "They're doing that either because they're afraid of catching the virus or they don't want to contribute to the overwhelming of hospital rooms."

Harig says, the governor could help ease the financial burden EMS agencies face by simply changing the way they get reimbursed for services. Right now, insurance companies don't directly pay EMS agencies. Instead, they send a check to the patient, who sometimes doesn't pass along the money to their EMS provider.

"We are trying to urge the governor to sign an executive order requiring us to get that check directly," said Harig. "It would cost nothing out of the state budget. It would just require different mailing address on the envelope."

That extra money would allow extra crews to stay on, and the ability to purchase the equipment they need to stay safe, as they expect their call volume to go up when coronavirus peaks in Central Pennsylvania.

"It's just a very nerve-wracking situation," said Harig. "We're trying to make sure we can keep ambulances on the street for sick people."