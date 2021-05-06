Pet adoption fees reduced at local shelters this week during 'Empty the Shelters' campaign

The campaign comes just in time for the start of kitten season. Local shelters are being flooded with stray cats and homeless litters.

LANCASTER, Pa. — If you have been thinking about growing your family, now might be a good time to adopt a four-legged friend. Shelters across the country will be participating in the first Empty the Shelters Event of 2021. The campaign is sponsored by the BISSELL Pet Foundation and reduces adoption fees to a fraction of their usual price. The event runs through May 9.

The campaign comes just in time for the start of kitten season. Stray cats and homeless litters have filled up the cat corner at the Pennsylvania Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (PSPCA) Lancaster Center.

“Yes, cat adoptions are really important right now. In the spring all the unaltered cats make really cute kittens. However, then our shelter fills up with adorable kittens,” said Lindsay High, community relations and site director for the PSPCA Lancaster Shelter.

Through May 9, adoption fees are as low as $25 at 200 shelters nationwide, including @PSPCA Lancaster center. It’s all thanks to the first #EmptyTheShelters event of 2021 and we met some cool cats & kittens (and pups!) ready for their fur-ever homes. pic.twitter.com/DJfG5tJmzW — Rachel Yonkunas (@RachelYonkunas) May 6, 2021

Adoption fees, which can be as high as $300, are only $25 this week for all cats and kittens. Lindsay hopes this will give abused or neglected animals a second chance at a bright future.

The shelter recently took in three cats that had been living in deplorable conditions. They were rescued from an unoccupied RV in Shamokin, Northumberland County. Now, they are ready to be adopted by their fur-ever homes.

“These cats are super snuggly. The one cat, Pumpkin, is blind. She’s a senior. She’s ten and she’ll be receiving a tail amputation, but personality-wise she is an absolute dream,” High said. “The other two cats, Brownie and Princess, are also very affectionate, which is common with Humane Law Enforcement animals. They’re pulled from really inhumane situations and I think they just seem really grateful to be safe and happy.”