Employees will still be eligible for unemployment if employers defy Gov. Wolf's order and reopen business

Dept. of L&I and Gov. Wolf says, employees can continue to collect UC benefits until the Wolf administration moves their county into the yellow phase

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Employees in counties choosing to move into the yellow phase without Governor Tom Wolf's permission will be allowed to continue receiving unemployment benefits.

The Department of Labor & Industry and Governor Wolf say, employees will not have to choose between their safety or income. Employees can continue collecting unemployment until they are called back to work when their county moves into the yellow or green phase as declared by the Wolf Administration.

"If a business reopens in defiance," said Dept. of L&I Secretary Jerry Oleksiak. "Then those employees may stay home and not lose their unemployment compensation benefits.

"They can stay at home, stay safe and collect their unemployment benefits," said Gov. Wolf.