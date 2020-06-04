Employee at Sheetz in Millersville tests positive for COVID-19

The company immediately closed the location upon learning about the positive test, but has now reopened the gas pumps.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Sheetz employee in Millersville has tested positive for COVID-19, according to Nick Ruffner, the company's public relations manager.

The company immediately closed the location upon learning about the positive test, but has now reopened gas pumps, according to the company.

The inside of the building remains closed.

"We are working with employees who may have had close contact with this employee. We are also following guidelines set by the Pennsylvania Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention," Ruffner said in a statement.

All employees will be paid while the store is closed, according to Ruffner.

The convenience store and its gas pumps will be deep cleaned and disinfected, the spokesperson said.