Employee at Northern Dauphin Human Services Center in Elizabethville tests positive for COVID-19

The employee has not been at the center since March 20, 2020, and has sought medical care.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — An employee who works at the Elizabethville-based Northern Dauphin Human Services Center has tested positive for COVID-19. The employee has not been at the center since March 20, 2020, and has sought medical care. This is the first confirmed positive case among the county’s workforce.

As a result of this positive case, Dauphin County Commissioners Jeff Haste, Mike Pries and George P. Hartwick, III have closed the facility and will ensure that it is properly cleaned and sanitized in accordance with the appropriate guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The commissioners are closely monitoring the situation and have urged employees to follow the recommendations outlined by the CDC.

Other staff at the center who had contact with the individual are now under self quarantine in accordance with CDC guidelines.

The Northern Dauphin Human Services Center is continuing to connect individuals with the services they may need. Anyone in need of assistance may call 717-905-2700 and leave a message. Staff who are working at home will direct them to the appropriate resources.

The non-county agencies that are in the facility can be reached at:

Northern Dauphin Food Pantry, coordinated by the Central PA Food Bank, which is assisting with coordination of food resources: 717-905-2512

Naaman Center, providing drug and alcohol services: 717-905-2516

Case Management Unit: 717-362-1212

Merakey Behavioral Health Services: 717-905-2600