An employee at the GIANT store in Enola has tested positive for COVID-19.

GIANT confirmed to FOX43 that on April 7, one of the team members at the Enola location tested positive for the coronavirus.

Upon notification on April 7, the store was cleaned and sanitation was executed, GIANT says.