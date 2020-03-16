Emergency Disaster Declaration issued for York County

York County Commissioners have issued an Emergency Disaster Declaration, even though there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the County

YORK, Pa. — York County Commissioners issued an Emergency Disaster Declaration Monday morning.

Even though there are no confirmed cases of coronavirus in York County, leaders hope the Disaster Declaration will prevent community spread, and will allow them to prepare more effectively.

"We are asking folks that come to the County for business to please self-screen,” Julie Wheeler, President Commissioner of York County, said. "They will start to see notices on the door that if you have a fever, if you're not feeling well, to go home and contact your physician."

Wheeler said the Disaster Declaration will speed up the process to get things like personal protective equipment, hand sanitizer, and other items.

"We don't have to go through as much red tape as we would had this Declaration not been in place,” Wheeler said.

It also allows the County to get federal money if necessary. The three departments that must stay open are the youth development center, the prison, and York County 911.

"Regardless of what shifts may occur within the court system, or shifts that occur in the world around us, no matter what happens around us we will continue to do our job,” Dave Sunday, York County District Attorney, said. “If people commit crimes they are going to get arrested, if they get arrested they are going to get prosecuted."

Commissioners have already created a leadership council to advise the county administrative offices and county emergency management agency in response to COVID-19.

Health officials are asking everyone to practice social distancing, avoid touching your face, wash your hands, and avoid gatherings with more than 50 people.

"If we have a very brisk uptick of this infection in the community you can overwhelm the health resources,” Dr. Matthew Howie, physician with the York Bureau of Health, said. "This is occurring in other countries. We don't want to see that occur in our country, or in our state, or in our region."