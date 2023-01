According to Lancaster County 911 Dispatch, the search began in the area of Manor Township after the first call to 911 came in at 7:52 p.m.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Crews in Lancaster County are currently searching for a missing juvenile.

According to Lancaster County 911 Dispatch, the search began in the area of Manor Township after the first call came in at 7:52 p.m.

The age of the individual has not been released at this time.