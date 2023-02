One employee was injured and was transported to a local hospital, according to a county spokesperson. The scene is currently active.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Emergency crews are currently at the scene of a fire in York County.

According to Ted Czech with York County Emergency Services, crews are responding to Tiger Trash, located along the 200 block of Steamboat Boulevard in East Manchester Township.

At this time, a company truck is on fire and the scene is active.

One employee was injured and was transported to a local hospital, according to Czech.