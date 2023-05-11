Barn fire reported in York County, emergency crews responding

According to York County 911 Dispatch, the fire is along the 1200 block of East Butter Road in Conewago Township. It is unclear if any animals are inside the barn.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Emergency crews are responding to a fire in York County.

According to York County 911 Dispatch, the fire is along the 1200 block of East Butter Road in Conewago Township.

The first call to police reportedly came in at 10:21 p.m.

The Conewago Fire Department is assisting with the fire.

At this time, it is unclear if there are any animals inside the barn.