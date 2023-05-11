Barn fire reported in York County, emergency crews responding

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Emergency crews are responding to a fire in York County.
According to York County 911 Dispatch, the fire is along the 1200 block of East Butter Road in Conewago Township.
The first call to police reportedly came in at 10:21 p.m.
The Conewago Fire Department is assisting with the fire.
At this time, it is unclear if there are any animals inside the barn.
This is a developing story, FOX43 has a crew on the way to the scene. Additional information will be added as it is confirmed.